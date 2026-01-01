NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in New Bedford Thursday, according to Bristol Country District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

The victim was identified as Nicolassa Ventura Colaj, 33, of New Bedford.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Colaj and her family were exiting a church gathering at 1805 Acushnet Avenue just after midnight on New Year’s Day. As Colaj crossed the roadway, she was hit by and SUV and thrown a distance. The SUV took off from the area.

Colaj was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the New Bedford Police Department are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

