BOSTON (WHDH) - Heartbroken family members are remembering 32-year-old Mabinty Janneh as kind, hard-working, and full of love after she was killed in a reckless carjacking and crash in Mattapan Saturday afternoon.

Janneh’s uncle spoke with 7NEWS Monday, and said his niece was someone who always put others before herself, and brought joy to everyone around her.

“The first time you would see her, you would like her,” said Foday Tarawally, Janneh’s uncle. “She’s kind. She’s playful. She’s a person who likes to interact with people. She meant, to me, a lot because she always call me, ‘uncle, uncle, uncle,’ right? And she loves me so much.”

Surveillance video captured Janneh’s final moments, where she was hit by a stolen car and dragged approximately several hundred feet along Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Her family said she had just gotten off an MBTA bus and was on her way to the bank, when the driver sped over the sidewalk and hit her. The driver then crashed into the bus before a group of bystanders forced him out from behind the wheel while they waited for police to arrive.

Ibraim Matos, 37, of Hyde Park, was arrested and charged with her death. He was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. He is currently being held without bail and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before his next court appearance.

“I am seriously, traumatized because of this tragic death she encountered,” Tarawally said.

Janneh’s family says they are now focused on honoring her memory, while hoping she gets the justice they believe she deserves.

“She is everything to me,” Tarawally said. “And I hope everything will be put in place for her to get justice.”

A GoFundMe to support Janneh’s family can be found here.

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