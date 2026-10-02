BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman killed when a car crashed into a building at Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain Thursday has been identified, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Patricia McGrath, 68, of Dorchester, was killed when she was struck by a car outside the hospital’s dialysis unit just before 11 a.m., according to the District Attorney’s Office. Boston police said she was sitting outside on a bench when the car slammed into her.

Two people who were in the car were also hurt.

Police said the believe the crash was an accident, and the Distirct Attorney’s Office said no criminal charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)