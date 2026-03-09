SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman critically injured in a house fire in Southbridge Monday afternoon has died, according to Southbridge Fire Chief Paul Normandin, Southbridge Police Chief Shane Woodson, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

The victim was identified as a woman in her 60s. She was rescued from the burning home, transported to UMass Memorial Harrington Hospital, and later flown to Mass General in Boston, where she passed away. Normandin said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the blaze on South Street Monday.

Normandin said when crews arrived at the home, they heard a woman yelling for help on the first floor. He said firefighters rushed in and were able to get her out of the home. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was in the home at the time.

In a statement, Normandin said, “Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one. On behalf of the Southbridge Fire Department, Southbridge Police Department, and our community, they have our deep and sincere condolences.”

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire began on the first floor in the kitchen near the left side of the building, and it is being investigated as accidental.

Neighbors said it was a difficult scene to watch unfold.

“The flames were just explosive from the roof. You just seen smoke kind of around this area too,” said Gina Sivongxay, a neighbor. “My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Southbridge Fire Department, Southbridge Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)