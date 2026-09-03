BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who was rescued from her burning home in Hyde Park over the weekend says she would not be alive if it wasn’t for a person who alerted her and her husband of the danger, and is now asking for a chance to meet him and say thank you.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire on Metropolitan Avenue Sunday night and found the front of a two-and-a-half story home in flames, according to fire officials.

Sue Sullivan was asleep inside with her husband when the building went up in flames, unaware of the situation.

“There was somebody outside beeping, laying on the horn beeping, beeping, which happens a lot in the neighborhood, so we didn’t move at first, and then someone started pounding on the front door,” Sullivan explained.

Nearby surveillance cameras picked up the man’s frantic plea, yelling, “The whole building is on fire. Get out!”

Sullivan said she believes it was a driver who pulled over to help. She said she does not know the man, but she’s certain he saved her life.

“I’d be dead. My husband and I would be dead right now. There’s no doubt in my mind after I saw that video. I wouldn’t have gotten out, yet,” She said. “I want to thank him. I want to give him a big hug. I think he was as brave to do what he did knowing the porch was on fire. My husband said, ‘I don’t know how he even got on the porch to bang on the door.'”

The fire destroyed the home Sullivan and her husband have lived in since 1980. The couple lost their cat, but managed to get their dog out safely.

“I don’t think I’ve accepted it all yet. I haven’t had a real bad cry yet because I’ve been very busy running around,” Sullivan said. “Meeting the insurance, doing this and that. Getting something to wear, although people have donated clothes, so yeah we lost everything.”

Sullivan’s husband is a retired firefighter and she said they have been leaning on that community for support.

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