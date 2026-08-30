BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are without a place to live after a three-alarm blaze destroyed a home in Hyde Park overnight.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Metropolitan Avenue found the front of a two-and-a-half story home in flames, according to fire officials.

Live power lines could be seen arching over the front of house, sending sparks flying into the air.

Stephanie Sullivan grew up in the houseand says her parents Susan and Daniel Sullivan made it out with their dog — but their cat is still missing.

“My mom loves her house. She decorates for every single holiday, like every single, I mean everything,” she said.

She says someone banged on the front door, waking her parents and getting them to safety.

“She never wanted to sleep on the second floor because of the fire when she was a kid, so that’s why she sleeps right next to the front door.”

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

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