BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Friday after an altercation at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

A woman working at the plaza was sliced in the neck and was seen being put into an ambulance after the incident. Braintree police later confirmed the incident happened just before 6 p.m., describing the woman’s injury as “minor.”

The woman’s coworkers said she works at the Madrag store on the second floor of the mall, where they said she was followed and attacked on her break.

Other mall employees said they heard a scream and saw security and police officers running.

Police spent hours at the mall Friday evening, maintaining a presence on top of a mall parking garage.

The site of this incident, the South Shore Plaza has previously also been the scene of other violent situations in recent years.

Last year, a 26-year-old man was shot inside the mall. He later died at a hospital.

In 2020, a 15-year-old girl, described as an innocent bystander, was hit twice during a shooting.

In 2017, gang members exchanged gunfire inside a store.

Police said an investigation into this latest incident was ongoing as of Friday night.

