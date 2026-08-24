WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of Karen Solomon, a Worcester woman wanted in connection with her Worcester police officer husband’s death, was found near a hospital Monday, Worcester police announced.

Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier said a body believed to be that of 58-year-old Karen Solomon was found just after 12 p.m. behind the Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital on May Street in Worcester. Saucier said two employees of the hospital who were out walking in the woods spotted the body and called police.

Police said it appears Karen died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A gun that may have been Kurt’s personal firearm was found nearby, police said.

Her body was found under a mile from where she was last seen on a doorbell camera video early Tuesday morning, walking down a street in a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops minutes after Worcester police responded to a call from the home where her husband Kurt Solomon was found dead. Saucier said Kurt, a 31-year-veteran officer, was fatally injured with a sharp object.

Visiting hours for Kurt Solomon’s public wake are scheduled for Tuesday, August 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church on 1222 Main Street. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2026, Worcester police announced.

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