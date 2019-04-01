Women caught on camera fighting in middle of Route 128 in Danvers to face criminal charges

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The two women who were caught on camera fighting in the middle of Route 128 in Danvers are facing criminal charges, officials said.

The women, whose names were not released, will be summonsed to Salem District Court for their alleged roles in the fight on Friday.

A 64-year-old Beverly woman will be arraigned on assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

A 33-year-old Gloucester woman will be summonsed on charges assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, disorderly conduct, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, stopping on a state highway, and assault.

An “immediate threat” has been filed with the Registry of Motor Vehicles for both women.

No additional information was immediately available.

