Women recount rescue of 4-year-old boy

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) — Three women who are trained in CPR say they helped revive the 4-year-old boy who was pulled unresponsive from a Maine lake.

Janelle Alpizar tells the Sun Journal she was at Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester Monday when she noticed a woman who said her son was “acting funny.”

Brittany Waterhouse was also at the lake, and she says the boy wanted to jump in the water but his mother lowered him in, instead.

Waterhouse, a certified nursing assistant, says the boy was under the water for a short time, but when he came back up, he went limp and had no pulse.

Waterhouse, Alpizar and Nicole Hall, another CNA, performed CPR on the boy until he started breathing again.

The boy has been hospitalized and is expected to recover.