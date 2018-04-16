Women’s runner-up in Boston Marathon a previous unknown

Even with so many Americans finishing atop the leaderboard in the Boston Marathon, one result popped out – a virtual unknown to the major marathon scene finishing in second place.

Sarah Sellers was just hoping for a top 15 result, but her time of 2:44:04 was good enough for second place on a day when gusty winds and pouring rains made the usual pace of an elite finish impossible.

A full-time nurse in Arizona and Utah native, she said afterward he was just hoping for a top 15 result. She wound up walking away with $75,000 in prize money for her surprise podium finish, 4 minutes and 10 seconds behind winner Desiree Linden.

Not bad for her what she said was just her second marathon ever.

“I’m in shock about that,” she said afterward about the payday.

She didn’t start Monday’s race with high aspirations.

“For me my goal was just to stay dry for the first couple of miles as I got warmed up,” she said.

Boy, did she ever.

A former distance runner at Weber State, according to the school she posted the highest finish ever by a Utah native running in the Boston Marathon.

Her training race was the Phoenix Half Marathon. She ran 1:14:50.

“Nothing spectacular,” she said.

So when she started passing some of Boston’s elite runners in Monday’s soggy conditions she too was “in complete disbelief.”

As for her plans going forward, she says she’s not sure.

“Training for another marathon. … I haven’t even thought beyond Boston,” she said. “I’m in shock, too.”

Huge congratulations to former Weber State track standout Sarah Callister Sellers who finished second at the Boston Marathon, in just her second marathon. Best finish ever by a Utah native in Boston.

