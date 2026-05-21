WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four individuals, including a firefighter, were sent to the hospital after a fire at a home in Worcester late Wednesday night.

The three people inside the May Street home needed to be rescued, two of whom were on the second floor.

Fire officials said when they arrived, heavy flames were present in the halls and out of the windows.

They were able to knock down the fire in roughly 10 minutes; the house is now unlivable.

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