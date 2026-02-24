WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - In Worcester, plow drivers dealt with challenging conditions while cleaning up from Monday’s blizzard; while the city did not get as much snow as in other locations, strong winds created big snow drifts.

Wind gusts into 40 and 50, 16 inches, more than half average February snow total.

“This is a big one,” said Matthew Grimaladi, a Worcester area resident and airline pilot. “The last time I can remember anything similar to this was 2013. We got about three feet on Long Island, where I was living at the time, and prior to that was probably ’96.”

Grimaladi, in addition to being a pilot, said he has a degree in meteorology.

In the 2013 storm, the Worcester area saw between 20 and 30 inches of snow.

