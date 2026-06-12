NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested after allegedly leaving a child alone in a locked car in a Walmart parking lot.

Luis Fernando Lopez Veloez, 40, is charged with reckless endangerment of a child.

On Thursday, around 4:06 p.m., Northboro police responded ot the Walmart on Otis Street after it was reported a small child was left alone in a locked, parked car.

The child was safely removed from the car and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Lopez Veloez was identified as the car’s owner. Following an investigation, police say he was shopping and left the child alone in the car.

Police say it was believed to be 90 degrees at the time of the incident.

Lopez Veloez will be arraigned in Westboro District Court on Friday.

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