Worcester man plans to use portion of $1M Mass. lotto prize to take son to Disney World

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester man is the latest grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Jeffrey Henry said he plans to use some of his $1 million cash prize (before taxes) to take his son to Disney World.

He purchased his winning ticket at V&D Variety on Oxford Street North in Auburn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 59 additional $1 million instant prizes still to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)