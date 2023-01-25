Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 convenience store at 409 Park Ave.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-11 around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.

Upon arrival, officers received information that a man, later identified as 40-year-old William Cryer of Worcester, entered the store and began threatening the clerk. They were told that Cryer attacked the clerk, attempted to steal several items, threatened to kill another witness, and left the store.

Officers located Cryer on Park Ave and placed him under arrest. Police say he is charged with assault to rob, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime (murder), and larceny under $1200.

