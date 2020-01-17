Worcester police asking public for help identifying vehicle involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person seriously injured.

Officers responding to reports of the crash around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday found a woman unconscious in the middle of Chandler Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she remains in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the car was travelling west on Chandler Street and failed to stop for the woman who was crossing in a crosswalk.

The driver is believed to be a white woman with light hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 508-799-8674 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message.

