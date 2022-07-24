WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are investigating a fatal three-car crash that occurred Saturday night, according to a statement from the police department.

According to Worcester police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a stolen White SUV that was speeding but backed off pursuit once the operator began driving erratically. Around 20 minutes later, police arrived at the intersection of Main and Chandler Street to find that the vehicle had struck two other cars and several individuals were scattered on the ground.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that three of the five occupants of the SUV were ejected while two remained inside. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation also revealed that the SUV had struck the other two vehicles after running a red light, pushing them into a street light pole. None of the occupants of those vehicles were seriously injured according to police.

Worcester police also state that everyone in the SUV appears to be 18-years-old or younger.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)