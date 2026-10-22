WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police said their officers did not violate policy by not arresting a city councilor who crashed her car.

Kathleen Toomey hit a parked car while on her way home from a restaurant last month.

The responding officers let her leave the scene without giving her sobriety tests. They said she did not seem impaired.



The department’s internal review found there was no preferential treatment.



But it did find a violation of body warn cameras, because much of the audio was muted.

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