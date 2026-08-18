WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is actively seeking a woman regarding the death of a man at her home who was a veteran police officer.

Karen Solomon, 58, is described as a white female with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she was last seen wearing pajama shorts and a tank top on foot, walking towards Westcott Street.

Police said she may be armed and are at the scene searching for her.

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