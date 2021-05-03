WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Public Schools students in kindergarten through eighth grade returned to full-time, in-person learning Monday.

Most school districts in the state brought their K-8 students back to classrooms full-time in April but the state granted Worcester a waiver to delay full in-person learning.

Families can still choose to keep their children learning remotely.

High school students will continue with hybrid learning until at least later this month.

