EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Workers at Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor, New England’s only five-star casino, have set Friday as the date they will go on strike unless Wynn Resorts reaches a new contract with them before that date, UNITE HERE Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 announced Wednesday.

The deadline comes after employees voted on August 20 to authorize a strike. It passed with more than 1,000 votes cast in favor and more than 95 percent support.

Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 together represent approximately 1,350 housekeepers, cooks, servers, bartenders, slot attendants, warehouse workers, and drivers at the resort.

The unions said its proposal preserves the benefits workers already receive, gives them a “reasonable expectation of job security,” and brings them in line with “most downtown hotels.” The unions said it asks Wynn to stop letting the workers fall behind.

“We’re prepared for a work stoppage if a deal is not reached,” said Rosa Mendoza, a call center worker and shop steward at Teamsters Local 25. “Now is the time for management to give us a fair contract that reflects our hard work. If we go out on strike, we ask Boston families to stand with us and honor the picket line.”

Employees said they will walk off the job Friday at 7 a.m. unless Wynn Resorts reaches a new contract with them.

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