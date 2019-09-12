Workers raise safety concerns after deadly pedestrian crash in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – Workers are raising concerns about safety at a busy Boston intersection after one of two pedestrians who were struck by a van in the Seaport Wednesday night later died.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Summer and Melcher streets around 8:45 p.m. found two people suffering from serious injuries.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a man and woman crossing the street before being struck by a white van.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.

Debbie Murdock works nearby and said, “Not surprised, it was bound to happen and I hate to say this but it had to happen. Maybe they will change the light now.”

People who work in the area say the intersection became dangerous for pedestrians when the city changed the timing for the lights several months ago.

Dianna Ring, who sent a letter of complaint, said, “The other day there was a woman pushing a baby carriage and she got to the middle of the street and you could hear people beeping their horns and a car was practically crashed into her and her baby,”

When you press the button and get the walk sign and start crossing Summer Street the problem is that before you get to the other side, the light on Melcher Street turns green allowing cars to turn into the crosswalk while you’re still in it.

Employees at a law firm located at the intersection say they sent pictures and a letter to the Mayor and the Boston Transportation Department complaining about the intersection and said they got a response saying, “the case has closed and that the walk lights are in conformance with federal safety standards.”

“Within minutes, I emailed them we got a response within five minutes saying that thank you and that your case has been closed,” Ring said. “It’s terrible and this should have been taken care of a long time ago.”

People who frequently use the intersection say they hope the city responds before another accident happens.

Mayor Marty Walsh says he is aware of the problem, and they are investigating.

In the meantime, he is asking all of the drivers around the area to be extra cautious.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)