1 of 2 pedestrians struck by van in South Boston has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two pedestrians who were struck by a van in South Boston Wednesday night has died, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the Fort Point neighborhood at the intersection of Summer and Melcher streets around 8:45 p.m. found two people suffering from serious injuries.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a man and woman crossing the street before being struck by a white van.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where one of them later died.

The driver stayed on scene.

State and local police are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

The Summer Street Bridge was temporarily closed.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)