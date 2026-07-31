NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The world’s largest Portuguese Cultural Festival is underway in New Bedford, with thousands of visitors expected to take part in the celebrations all weekend.

The 110th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is taking place at Madeira Field, featuring Portuguese food, traditional folk music, live music, and vendors. California-based rock band Sugar Ray is also set to headline the festival.

“Hopefully a lot of people, you know, a lot of food, a lot of entertainment. We have five stages of entertainment. We want good weather and just a good time,” said Brandon Travers, Vice President of the Feast.

Those involved said the goal is to keep the tradition of the festival alive for generations to come.

“I grew up on these grounds. My grandfather was part of this, my father, I’m part of it. My kids are part of it. And hopefully, their kids will be part of it too. It’s a family tradition,” said Tim Rodrigues, President of the Feast.

The celebrations will continue through Sunday night.

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