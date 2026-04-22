CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on I-495 in Chelmsford Tuesday night, shutting down the soundbound lanes in that area, according to Massachusetts State Police and The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

State police said Troopers from the Concord Barracks responded to a two-car crash on I-495 at the Hunt Road overpass shortly before 10 p.m. They said preliminary information indicates the crash happened as a result of a wrong-way driver striking a vehicle traveling in the correct direction.

Chelmsford Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital by MedFlight. State police said they suffered life-threatening injuries.

MassDOT said the highway southbound is currently closed at exit 88 due to the crash, and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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