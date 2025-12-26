NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested Thursday after he was seen traveling the wrong way on I-95 in Newbury and led state troopers and other first responders on a chase through several surrounding communities, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Paulius Balciunas, 36, of Worcester, is charged with OUI (drugs), negligent operation, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, and speeding.

According to state police, troopers from the Newbury Barracks responded to a wrong-way driver traveling south on I-95 north in Newbury at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Christmas day.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver use Exit 83 to Scotland Road. Troopers said they activated their emergency lights and sirens, but the black Suburu Legacy they were after did not stop. They said the vehicle traveled erratically, switched lanes, drove in the breakdown lane, and on the wrong side of the road.

Newburyport, West Newbury, and Groveland police also joined the chase to try and stop the vehicle.

Eventually, state police said the vehicle passed the Newburyport rotary on Route 1 north and came to a stop on High Street. They said Balciunas did not comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle, show his hands, or turn off the vehicle.

Troopers said they removed Balciunas from the vehicle shortly after.

“It was terrifying, it really was,” recalled Roberta Twomey, who saw the police response. “There were tons of police here — there had to be 10 cop cars and state troopers and helicopters, and the whole place was lit up.”

First responders took Balciunas to the hospital to receive care at his request before he was arrested. Troopers determined he had been operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs. Authorities said they found prescription bottles for Adderall and Fluoxetine in his car.

Court paperwork revealed when Balciunas was asked where he was coming from he responded, “I don’t know.” When asked where he was, he replied, “the United States of America.”

Troopers said he, “…had a blank stare, was sweaty, and appeared to be confused.”

Balciunas was arraigned in Newburyport District Court Friday. A judge set his bail at $5,000.

