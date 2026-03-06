BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended the 28th annual Boston area International Women’s Day Breakfast Friday morning, in an early celebration with a group of local women.

The event was hosted at Simmons University. It featured several guest speakers, including Wu, as well as a panel discussion with female leaders in Massachusetts.

Wu spoke about the importance of celebrating International Women’s Day in the community every year.

“Since this event was launched almost three decades ago, it is an unmissable, powerful tradition on the annual calendar in Boston,” said Wu. “A beacon for pioneering women leaders across Boston to gather, to reflect, to connect, and to strengthen one another.”

Wu also spoke about how inspired she is seeing the next generation of young women continue to fight for progress and equality.

