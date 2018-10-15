WWII tank shell found in basement of Gloucester home

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A bomb squad was called to a home in Gloucester after a World War II-era tank shell was found on a basement workbench Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Bond Street about 10:30 a.m. spoke with a woman who told officers that she was cleaning her 86-year-old mother’s basement when she noticed the ordinance, according to the Gloucester Police Department.

The area was secured and a state police bomb squad took custody of the 75mm shell. Technicians determined that the shell was inert and did not pose any danger.

The shell was one of the primary rounds used by American tanks during World War II. It was used in the main gun of the M4 Sherman medium tank, the most widely used tank by the Allies in the war.

No other explosives were found in the home.

