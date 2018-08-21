Xander Bogaerts serves up coffee at new Dunkin’ on City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts served up coffee to customers Tuesday morning as the Dunkin’ at Boston City Hall Plaza unveiled an array of upgrades and changes.

As part of a global rebranding push, the coffee shop at 100 City Hall Ave. dropped Donuts from their name. Bogaerts, who took over for David Ortiz as company spokesman, was on hand to greet customers.

Bogaerts told 7’s Jonathan Hall that he was thrilled to get a chance to interact with fans inside the new store.

“I’m happy to be here,” he said. “I know there is a huge transformation going on.”

The City Hall location now features coffee on tap, including Nitro and Cold Brew options.

Despite the name change, company officials say they are not giving up the sale of doughnuts.

