Young mother allegedly beat toddler son to death because he soiled his diaper

(WHDH) — A young mother has been charged with murdering her 20-month-old son after authorities say she beat him to death for soiling his diaper.

WXIA-TV reports Trinity Pittman, 23, of Palmetto, Georgia, is charged with murder and child cruelty in the death of her son, Conner Perry.

Pittman initially told police that her son was injured in a trampoline accident but medical staffers at Piedmont Newnan Hospital determined his injuries were not consistent with her story because the child was suffering from a blood-filled abdomen and fluid-filled lungs, according to police paperwork obtained by the news outlet.

She later confessed to the heinous crime, telling police that she grew infuriated when her son soiled his diaper, the news outlet reported.

Pittman allegedly struck her son several times and knocked him headfirst onto the floor, causing him to go “to sleep.”

After the alleged beating, Pittman reportedly left her son in the care of her boyfriend. She later returned home when she learned her son was vomiting and struggling to breathe.

The boy was later pronounced dead at a children’s hospital in Atlanta.

An autopsy was performed Monday but a cause and manner of death were not immediately available, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Pittman is being held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)