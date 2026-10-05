METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - New life was brought to a building with a dark past on Saturday in Methuen.

Officials with the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts cut the ribbon on their newest location.

“It’s really about going from something that had more of a dark history, and really bringing light to it, and changing that to empowerment for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Nicole Sammartino said, Director of Advancement of the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts.

Last year, police unearthed a sex trafficking ring in the building on that same property. Police say victims were forced to live in the basement of the building.

Now, that space will be used to support survivors of sex crimes, domestic abuse, and human trafficking.

Maricelis Ortiz, the CEO of the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts, said she didn’t even realize the connection the building had when making expansion plans.

“So when I did come, little did I know it was the first location where the first spa was shut down. That’s when it hit me. This is where we needed to open up our space and change the narrative, and that’s what we did,” Ortiz said.

Now, the space will create a different reputation. Supporting women, children, and families.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Ortiz said. “Come in, the door is open. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, it’s actually a sign of empowerment.”

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