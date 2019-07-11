Maine camp brings together kids with rare disease

RAYMOND, Maine (AP) — A Maine summer camp has brought together dozens with children suffering from a rare disease.

Camp Sunshine says only about 1,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan Anemia, and 59 families affected by the disease are at the camp in Maine.

The camp, on the shore of Sebago Lake, says it’s the largest gathering worldwide of families who are dealing with the disease, which affects bone marrow and reduces red blood cells.

Officials say 4-year-old son Noah Dowie of Australia traveled the farthest in hopes of finding support from other families and getting help from clinicians and researchers.

The camp brings together families of children with life-threatening illnesses. It has helped more than 50,000 individuals from all 50 states and 27 countries.

