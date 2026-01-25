LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts residents were among the three people killed in a wrong-way crash in Rhode Island early Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on 146 northbound in Lincoln around 12:30 a.m. determined a pickup truck driven by Denis Aguilar Campos, 41, of Chelsea, was going southbound in the high-speed lane when it struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on, according to state police.

Capmps was pronounced dead at the scene. So was the driver of the Tahoe, 20-year-old Jaylin Rainford, of Randolph, and a passenger, Chiemelie Okonkwo, 20, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Route 146 North was closed for approximately four hours during the incident.

