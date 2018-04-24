State will receive more than $2 million for opioid efforts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s delegation has announced another round of federal funding for the state’s opioid response.

U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, and Jack Reed, along with Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline, all Democrats, say Rhode Island’s Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals will receive $2.1 million in federal funding to stem the opioid epidemic.

The funding is part of a second wave of national grants totaling $485 million from the 2016 21st Century Cures Act.

The first round of funding to Rhode island boosted prevention efforts, increased fentanyl testing and bought more than 1,300 doses of the life-saving drug Naloxone.

Whitehouse says Rhode Island lost more than 300 people in opioid -related deaths in 2017.

