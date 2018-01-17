Bentley women’s basketball coach wins 1,000th game

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Bentley women’s basketball coach Barbara Stevens is in the NCAA record book with some elite company after getting her 1,000th career win Wednesday night.

Barbara Stevens has been the head coach at Bentley for 32 years and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. With the Falcons’ 78-66 win against the Adelphi University Panthers, Stevens is now the fifth NCAA women’s basketball coach to reach 1,000.

“She worked so hard over all these years and to be able to have all of us give it to her was awesome,” said player Macchi Smith.

The gym was packed with students and fans to see the special moment. Even some of Stevens’ former players came to support her.

“She’s an amazing coach, an amazing mentor, a great friend and she’s been there for all of us,” said former player Sue Brown.

Steven called the win a “fun ride” but said she is happy the celebration is over and it is back to business for her Falcons.

