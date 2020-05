Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand’s little girl is following in her father’s footsteps.

Marchand posted a video to Instagram of his daughter scoring a goal after receiving a pass from him in a game of street hockey.

“Future first rounder coming through,” he captioned the post.

