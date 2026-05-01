BOSTON (WHDH) - After staving off elimination Tuesday night in Buffalo, the Boston Bruins are embracing a second opportunity to keep their season alive with a win against the Sabres in front of their home crowd at TD Garden Friday night.

Bruins Head Coach Marco Strum said he’s hopeful the team can carry their success from their road win in game five, after dropping games three and four at home by a combined score of nine to two.

“Just having the same mentality we had last game, I really liked, I enjoyed it,” Sturm said. “I enjoyed the first to the last minute, just the way they came in, they competed, they set the tone right away. They scored, we didn’t, almost didn’t even care because we just had that mindset that we’re going to win this game tonight.”

The Bruins are 0-25 all time when trailing three to one in a playoff series, but Defenseman Charlie McAvoy said the team has played its best this season when their backs are against the wall.

“I mean, I think our team’s resilience has been huge all year, like, we compete, we have each other’s backs,” McAvoy said. “We just all pull the rope in the same direction. I mean this group really has a lot of love and, you know, a lot of want for each other.”

“It’s about the little details now, and you have to win at home anyway,” Sturm said. “Now today is the day because you can’t hide anymore.”

Despite trailing the series three games to two, the Bruins said they’re pleased with how they’ve played, and have their sights set on sending the series back to Buffalo for a decisive game seven.

“I think that we’ve played, you know, overall a pretty good series all things considered, minus one game. So I think we have a lot to be excited about,” McAvoy said. “A lot of confidence to have in our game and, you know, an opportunity to come back and play in front of our fans tonight and try to win a game and keep this thing going.”

Puck drop for game six is at 7:30 p.m.

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