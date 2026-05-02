Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -7.5; over/under is 205.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off in game seven of the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers defeated the Celtics 106-93 in the last matchup on Friday. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 30 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 18.

The Celtics have gone 36-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the league giving up only 107.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The 76ers are 27-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.9 fast break points per game led by VJ Edgecombe averaging 8.0.

The Celtics are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.2% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Quentin Grimes is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 25.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 105.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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