BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics clinched a playoff spot for the 12th straight season, and will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round at TD Garden on Sunday.

The matchup marks the 23rd time the Celtics and the 76ers have faced each other in the playoffs, which is the most between any two teams in NBA history.

The Celtics won 56 games and are a number two seed, despite many saying it would be a gap year as star Jayson Tatum missed significant time while recovering from tearing his right Achilles tendon in 2025.

“We did a lot of things people didn’t think we could do, that doesn’t really matter now, we’re just trying to go and get as many wins that we can here,” said Celtics Guard Derrick White.

“I’m just grateful, I’m excited, I’m prepared mentally, physically, I feel a lot better than I did last year going into the playoffs. So nothing really left to say but let’s go do it!” said Celtics Forward Jaylen Brown.

No matter the opponent, Head Coach Joe Mazzulla said their mindset stays the same.

“We can’t be distracted by the things we can’t control,” Mazzulla said. “Still have to defend, rebound have to be able to execute. What changes is the physicality and the intensity, and that’s what we have to be ready to bring.”

Following a second round exit in the playoffs last year, the Celtics are now eager to raise the bar and bring home another championship.

“I feel like I’m still continuing to get better,” Brown said. “For some it may be hard to believe, because of the expectations they put on me, but I’m still improving, I’m still getting better, I’m still learning, I’m still growing, So I’m excited. I feel like I’m entering my prime.”

The last time the Celtics faced the 76ers in the playoffs was in 2023. The Celtics won the series in seven games, and Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the clincher.

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