BALTIMORE (AP) — Long after the fastball from Aroldis Chapman whistled into the catcher’s mitt to end the game, the Boston Red Sox whopped it up with a chant that resonated through the clubhouse.

“Chappy! Chappy! Chappy!” they yelled.

And for good reason. With a 101 mph pitch that drew a swing and a miss from Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Chapman earned his 400th career save Sunday, sealing Boston’s 3-1 victory and a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

The 38-year-old lefty registered his first save with the Cincinnati Reds in 2011. Little did anyone know at the time that Chapman would ultimately become only the ninth pitcher in baseball history to reach the 400 mark in saves.

“That was one of the personal goals I had for this year,” Chapman said through an interpreter.

Reaching 400 saves and having 10 seasons with at least 30 — including 33 this year — didn’t come easy.

In 2022, Chapman had only nine saves for the Yankees. The pattern continued in 2023 with Kansas City and Texas, and in 2024 with Pittsburgh.

He had only 29 saves over that three-year span before Boston made him its closer in 2025. That’s why Sunday’s save felt so good.

“It’s very special,” Chapman said. “A few years back, I lost my role as a closer. When I came here they gave me an opportunity to compete for the job. I was able to win it. (Getting 400 saves) was one of the things I wanted to do in my career. There was a moment when I didn’t think I would be able to do it.”

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy relishes having such a reliable pitcher to call upon with the outcome hanging in the balance.

“I’m blessed to be along for the ride,” Tracy said Sunday. “Now that I’ve got to know him and see his work ethic, it’s pretty cool. Excellent.”

Eli White, whose three-run homer in the second inning put Chapman in position to seal the deal, was delighted to contribute to such a significant milestone.

“It’s super cool to be part of that piece of history right there,” White said. “It’s fun just seeing how he goes about his business on a day-to-day basis. He’s always locked in and ready to take the mound.”

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