NEW YORK (AP) — Willson Conteras homered and drove in three runs on Friday night to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over the New York Yankees, who put Aaron Judge on the injured list with a stress fracture in his right rib.

Contreras homered for the second straight game when his two-run drive off Ryan Weathers (2-4) reached the second deck in left field and stayed inside the foul pole in the fifth. Conteras also hit an infield single on a high chopper to the third base side of the mound to snap a 1-1 tie in the third.

Andrew Monasterio homered in the fourth and Wilyer Abreu had an RBI groundout in Boston’s 10th win in its last 13 road games.

Former Yankee Sonny Gray (7-1) allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Gray, who struggled in the Bronx in 2017 and 2018, earned his fifth straight win since returning from a hamstring injury.

Danny Coulombe stranded a runner in the seventh and Justin Slaten needed four pitches in a perfect eighth. Aroldis Chapman issued a pair of walks to pinch hitters Max Schuemann and Amed Rosario in the ninth before securing his 13th save.

The Yankees lost for the third time in four games since losing Judge to the injury. Before the game, New York said Judge would be re-evaluated in about four to six weeks.

Ben Rice and Trent Grisham homered off Gray and Spencer Jones added an RBI single. Jones was called up to replace Judge and had his first career three-hit game.

Weathers allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out four, walked one and is winless in his last five starts.

Up Next

Boston LHP Ranger Suárez (2-3, 3.38 ERA) opposes New York RHP Will Warren (7-1, 3.22) on Saturday night.

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