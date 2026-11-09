BOSTON (AP) — Elias Lindholm, Mikey Eyssimont and Morgan Geekie each scored a goal in an opening period that started out testy, carrying the Boston Bruins past the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Sunday.

Jeremy Swayman made 40 saves, 17 coming in the first period, for the Bruins, who improved to 7-0-0 at home by winning their fourth straight game a day after placing young star James Hagens on injured reserve.

JJ Peterka added a goal for Boston, which owns a plus-21 goal differential at TD Garden. David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha each added two assists.

Carter Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal for the Panthers, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots. Florida has lost three of four games.

Boston’s 6-foot-7 defenseman Nikita Zadorov dropped the gloves against 6-foot-1 forward Brady Tkachuk at the opening faceoff, setting the stage for 126 total penalty minutes.

Just over six minutes later, Florida’s Garnet Hathaway squared off against forward Mark Kastelic.

The Panthers swept the three games against Boston last season, winning each by one goal.

Following a lengthy review, Lindholm was credited with a goal that made it 1-0 just 4:50 into the game after his wrister broke off Markstrom and trickled behind him, nearing the goal line as he attempted to pull it back with his glove.

Eyssimont poked a loose puck into the net following his wraparound shot, making it 2-0 less than two minutes later.

Geekie then scored for the fourth straight game, one-timing a shot for a power-play goal at 15:59 with the Bruins on a two-man advantage.

Verhaeghe’s one-timer cut it to 3-1.

The Bruins, who entered with the NHL’s second-best goal differential behind Carolina, were off since rolling to a 6-2 victory at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Up next

Panthers: Close their three-game road trip Tuesday at Columbus.

Bruins: Play the second of four straight at home Thursday, facing longtime rival Montreal.

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