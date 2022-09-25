FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Baltimore Ravens hold off the New England Patriots 37-26. New England’s Mac Jones suffered a leg injury with less than two minutes to play, hopping off the field and heading straight to the locker room. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but threw three interceptions. Baltimore claimed its first regular-season victory at New England in seven tries. Despite being under pressure for most of the day, Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with an interception. He rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries.

