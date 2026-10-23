BOSTON (AP) — Michael DiPietro made 28 saves for his first career shutout, David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists, and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 6-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Charlie McAvoy had a career-high four assists for Boston, and Casey Mittelstadt, Elias Lindholm, JJ Peterka and Mark Kastelic also scored.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (six) and assists (10). Boston improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven games, with the only loss coming Tuesday in overtime at Dallas to conclude a four-game trip.

Justus Annunen stopped 25 shots in first start for Nashville since last season. The Predators have lost four of five.

The Bruins went ahead 3:49 into the game when Pastrnak sent a cross-ice pass to Mittelstadt, who fired it past Annunen’s right shoulder.

Lindholm made it 2-0 on the power play later in the first. Pastrnak scored midway through the second when he deflected McAvoy’s shot past Annunen, and the Bruins captain assisted on Peterka’s goal late in the period.

Pastrnak capped the scoring with 5 minutes remaining and became the eighth player in Bruins history with 20 career four-point games.

The Bruins scored six goals for the third time, tied with the Golden Knights, Kraken, Avalanche and Hurricanes for the most in 2026-27.

McAvoy became the fourth defenseman in Bruins history with 10 career games of three assists or more, joining Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr and Brad Park.

Up next

Predators: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Bruins: Host San Jose on Saturday.

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