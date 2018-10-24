BOSTON (WHDH) - Students looking to take a break from their studies can catch a World Series game at Fenway Park for just $9.

Major League Baseball is selling cheap tickets to 100 students for each potential postseason game at Fenway.

The tickets are only available at Gate E and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Each student is able to purchase one ticket.

They go on sale two hours before the game and students can begin lining up no earlier than five hours prior.

Student identification is required for each purchase.

Fans will be required to enter the ballpark immediately after buying a ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)