FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Twins Tom and Brady got to meet the man they’re named after during the New England Patriots first training camp practice Thursday.

The twins’ parents, Brian and Grace Caffyn, made a spur-of-the-moment decision to name their children after quarterback Tom Brady following the team’s fourth Super Bowl win. They also made Brady’s middle name Edelman after the team’s wide receiver.

The family lives in Hong Kong but have remained dedicated Patriots fans.

They recently brought their twins to the Boston-area for the first time and decided to make training camp one of their top spots.

Brady instantly clicked with the boys when he met them. He asked them questions and gave them plenty of high fives.

The twins’ father says he hopes his love for the Patriots gets passed on.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)