New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady about to enter free agency

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady’s contract with the New England Patriots expired Tuesday, making him available to potentially play for another team this upcoming season.

The National Football League’s legal tampering period is now open, meaning Brady is free to negotiate with other teams.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will not be able to sign a contract until Wednesday once he officially becomes a free agent.

Brady’s markets appear to be down to three teams — New England, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Speculations have swirled about Brady’s future in the NFL but the star player has not hinted toward where he may be playing for the 2020-2021 season.

