Atlanta United FC (3-10-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-5-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: New England +102, Atlanta United FC +236, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and Atlanta United take the pitch in conference action.

The Revolution are 7-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank third in the league giving up just 18 goals.

United is 3-5-3 in conference matchups. United has a 20-32 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Revolution won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luca Daniel Langoni has scored three goals with six assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Aleksey Miranchuk has five goals and two assists for United. Ajani Fortune has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 19-5-6, averaging 3.3 goals, 10.8 shots on goal and 13.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

United: 10-12-8, averaging 3.0 goals, 12.9 shots on goal and 17.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Leonardo Campana (injured), Ethan Kohler (injured), Ilay Feingold (injured), Andrew Farrell (injured).

United: Matthew Edwards (injured), Ajani Fortune (injured), Steven Alzate (injured), Tomas Jacob (injured), Pedro Amador (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Emmanuel Latte Lath (injured), Paulo Diaz (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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