BROOKLYN, New York (WHDH) — A beer named after the Boston Red Sox is on the menu at a New York brewery after they lost an American League Divisional Series bet against Samuel Adams.

Brooklyn Brewery is serving up “This Sox Pale Lager” in honor of the Red Sox clinching the American League Divisional Series against the Yankees.

After some trash-talking between the two breweries on Twitter during the series, they settled on a wager that included the losing city posting on Twitter a video of them toasting with the winner’s beer while wearing the winning brewery’s hat, as well as renaming a beer in their tap room.

The beer will remain on tap in Brooklyn Brewery’s tasting room for the next week.

